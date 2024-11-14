Valley continues seeing record-breaking heat in November

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says this year, the Rio Grande Valley is on track to have among its 10 warmest years on record.

First Warn 5 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tim smith says the Valley’s had several record-breaking high temperatures this year.

“Brownsville's number one right now, so far year to date for hottest year on record,” Smith said. “Records go back to 1978… and right now we're number one."

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, Brownsville saw a high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, a new record.

The previous record was in 2021 at 90 degrees.

McAllen also saw a record-breaking high of 94 degrees Fahrenheit for November.

“Typically, by now we’ve had one or two good fronts that came in and really make it cool,” Smith said. “You might have a chilly Halloween, or a cool Veterans Day or something, but we've had none of that so far."

This month has seen a high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit across the Valley so far.

Watch the video above for the full story.