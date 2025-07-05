Valley crews deployed in flooding recovery and rescue efforts in Texas Hill Country

A man surveys debris along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood struck the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Several Rio Grande Valley cities have deployed crews to the Texas Hill Country to assist in ongoing rescue and recovery efforts from the devastating floods.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen announced in a Facebook post a crew of three individuals, along with an ambulance and a strike team leader, were deployed on Friday to Central Texas.

"The recent flooding in the Texas Hill Country has brought heartbreaking devastation to many. My thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time," Cowen said in the post. "Brownsville stands in solidarity with those who are grieving and with all the first responders and volunteers working tirelessly in the aftermath."

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said a total of nine firefighters from McAllen, Edinburg and Pharr are in route to Seguin to assist as part of a Texas A&M Taskforce 1, flood water boat squad.

Gloria said the water squad leader is a lieutenant with the McAllen Fire Department, and they are sending a truck and a boat as well.

According to The Associated Press, the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet on Friday, washing away homes and vehicles. The flood has killed at least 24 people, and rescue crews continue to search for two dozen children from a girls' camp. More heavy rains are expected Saturday, and flash flood warnings and watches remain in effect.