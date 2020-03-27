Valley doctor explains how long coronavirus lives on surfaces

MCALLEN – As more coronavirus emerge in the Rio Grande Valley, one local doctor explained how long the virus tends to last on different surfaces.

Dr. Isabel Reyna explained the virus tends to last about five hours on cardboard, and about six hours on plastic.

Children are not exempt from the virus, but the symptoms are mild and have not shown any increased rate in mortality, Reyna added.

For more information watch the video above.