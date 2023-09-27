Valley family continues to recover after loved one dies in shooting outside McAllen Masonic Lodge

The family of 55-year-old Robert Wise say they remember him as a husband, father, friend and a teacher.

“He saw the world in a very innocent way, very joyful way,” his son — Ruben Sanchez — said.

Wise was shot and killed on July 10 outside the McAllen Masonic Lodge. Sanchez said he’s honoring his father through the driving school Wise started in 2019.

Sanchez said he’s keeping the business — Wise CDL Training School in Edinburg — going.

“If I don't continue, I feel it's an acknowledgment of letting him continue to take from us,” Sanchez said.

Julio Diaz, the man accused of killing Wise, was in court Wednesday where a judge set his trial date for Nov. 6.

Wise’s family was also in court, several feet away from the stranger police say shot and killed their loved one.

“The person that did this took so much from us,” Sanchez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.