Valley farmers anticipate poor season due to lack of water

Farmers across the Rio Grande Valley are anticipating a bad year ahead when it comes to crop yields.

Farmers say the lack of water is to blame, and they're calling on leaders in Washington, D.C. to negotiate with Mexico to speed up water deliveries under a 1944 treaty.

A report published last month by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expects to see nearly half a billion dollars in losses for farmers this year.

Mid-Valley farmer Brian Jones submitted data from his own farm to the report.

Jones contributed what he expects to lose this coming year in cotton, corn and sorghum crops.

The biggest issue facing farmers is the lack of water in the two reservoirs that supply the entire Valley, causing the Rio Grande watermaster to tighten water rationing, starting with farmers.

“This fall, I wasn't able to plant anything,” Jones said. “I didn't have any fall or winter crops this year just because we don't have the irrigation water."

Farmers are calling for Mexico to release more water from the rivers that flow into the Rio Grande, as it's supposed to under a 1944 treaty. Farmers say the deliveries from Mexican dams need to happen now.

At a December 2023 meeting with farmers, International Boundary and Water Commission Commissioner Maria Elena Giner asked farmers to put together a report calculating their losses to take to leaders in Washington.

Commissioner Giner told farmers that Mexico is driving a hard bargain to release more water.

Farmers hope talks can escalate to put diplomatic pressure on Mexico.

Watch the video above for the full story.