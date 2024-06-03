Valley health expert: It's time to break stigma on mental health in Hispanic community

Mental health can be very difficult for some to talk about, especially men.

June is national Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and health experts say it's an important time to help break the stigma.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says men are four times more likely to die by suicide compared to women. On average, men are less likely to seek health care than women.

Statistics show Hispanic men are less likely to visit a doctor or have routine check-ups.

City of Brownsville Internal Medicine Physician and Health Authority Dr. Chris Romero says 70 percent of the population in Cameron County is overweight or obese.

The older generation is twice as likely to have diabetes.

"So, for us to spend some time, take a moment and think about how we can raise awareness of the importance of seeking routine care and addressing health issues within the men in our community at an earlier phase and on a regular basis. We can hopefully prevent a lot of suffering and even death," Romero said.

Romero says physical and mental health go hand-in-hand. He says our brain is one of the body's most important organs.

Unfortunately, there's a stigma about getting care for something like anxiety or depression.

"But we wouldn't really feel bad about going and get treated for a lung infection. And if something's wrong with my lungs, it's really not that different than there's something wrong or that is altered or off with my brain that we can actually address from a clinical standpoint," Romero said.

Health experts say you shouldn't be embarrassed to talk about your feelings with loved ones or your healthcare providers.

Talk to the men in your life if you're experiencing depression, anxiety, anger or other mental health struggles.

For more information on mental health resources for men, click here.