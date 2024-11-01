Valley health officials discuss new executive order requiring hospitals to ask about citizenship status

Beginning November 1, Texas hospitals will be required to ask patients about their citizenship status.

State officials plan to collect the information from the hospitals so they can track healthcare expenses for people in the United States illegally.

"They have to ask a question that's never been asked before, which is what is your immigration status," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

The governor signed the executive order back in August. The order does not allow medical care to be denied to anyone, it just requires hospitals to ask about citizenship status.

"Don't let the politics behind this situation keep you from getting the health care that you as a human being deserve," Melendez said.

Melendez is reassuring the community hospital care is not changing for undocumented people.

The executive order was signed by Governor Greg Abbott and says Texas hospitals that participate in Medicaid or Chip are required to ask people about their citizenship status.

The governor says the data will be used to figure out how much money is spent on health care for people in the country illegally.

Abbott says, "Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state."

"The idea is to document what the costs are, so that costs can be transferred to the federal government, so that the state can get reimbursed for those payments," Melendez said.

The governor's executive order does not specify if patients are legally required to answer.

"If you need help, go get it. You are not going to be arrested, you are not going to be reported, three days later someone is not going to knock on your door," Melendez said.

To read the full executive order, click here.