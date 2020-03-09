Valley hospitals prepared for possible COVID-19 cases

MCALLEN – There are no reported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Rio Grande Valley, but hospitals are busy preparing for the possibility.

Staff at McAllen Medical Center has been going through additional training to adequately treat any person who may be suspected to have the virus. In addition, daily briefings with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also held to make sure the hospital is ready to respond.

Right now, an area inside the hospital is already designated for patients who might be infected, with a capability to house up to eight patients in a negative pressure room.

