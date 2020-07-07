Valley Made, Local Strong: Dad's Barber Shop

After being closed for two months, Dad's Barber Shop in Brownsville is back — and open for business.

Ernesto Hernandez became a barber more than 25 years ago. It's a family tradition.

His father, Antonio, was a barber in Matamoros. His grandfather was a barber in Monterrey.

Dad's Barber Shop, 314 Palm Blvd., offers all kinds of haircuts, from fades to classic styles.

To keep customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Ernesto sanitizes everything.

He wipes down the barber chair. He washes and sanitizes combs and clippers. And he makes disposable brushes, which are thrown away after a single use.

Watch the video for the full story.