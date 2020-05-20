Valley Made, Local Strong: El Guero Boots

SAN JUAN — It’s a relatively tiny shop that’s making a huge impact.

What used to called San Juan Shoe Repair is now El Guero Boots on Raul Longoria Road.

For more than 20 years in total, the shop has been making Rio Grande Valley residents stay on their feet and during the pandemic by offering shoe repair and custom-made boots.

El Guero Boots is located at 1708 North Raul Longoria Road in San Juan. People can call the shop at 956-283-1852.

