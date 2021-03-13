Valley Made, Local Strong: Iced Cube Raspas

You've probably heard about Iced Cube Raspas, or seen them all over the Rio Grande Valley since 2017 when the business was literally built from the ground up.

"We started the business with less than $1,000 dollars and it just blew up to something that I can't even describe,” business founder Ashley Vasquez said. “But it was really to survive, my husband had just lost his job, we were kind of on the streets and it saved us.”

There are 10 Iced Cube Raspas locations across the Rio Grande Valley. But the business is more than just a drive-thru, it's a movement in the Valley full of girl power as all of the Iced Cube Raspas franchises are run by women.

All locations offer several items from regular raspas, ice cream creations and extreme concoctions like the 'sour roll pickle dillie.'

This fall, Vasquez and franchise owners Eliza Garza and Margret De Brui have plans to expand outside the Valley. and their big plans for this fall are to take the ice cubed brand and expand outside of the valley.

Iced Cube Raspas are also set to open some new locations Valley. So the next time you need to treat yourself, head to any Iced Cube Raspas. They're Valley made, and local strong.