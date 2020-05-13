Valley Made, Local Strong: Karl's Korner Farm Store

ALAMO — Eggs and pet food are among the items that were hard to find in grocery stores a few weeks ago.

Take a drive on North Alamo Road and people will find groves, old homes and eventually Karl’s Korner Farm Store. The first thing people will spot of the silos and what’s left of its original mill.

The store has been open since 1997, but feed mill, which started up everything, opened in 1970. It’s run in the family for three generations, according to Vickie Hargett’s, the co-owner.

Visitors who look in the feed and hardware store will find something they might need.

The business is located at 1545 North Alamo Road in Alamo. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:25 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s closed Sundays.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.