Valley Made, Local Strong: Qweenie

A local food truck is putting a spin on hot dogs.

Welcome to Qweenie in Weslaco, located at the Weslaco Eatery food truck park off of South Kansas. Qweenie opened a little over two years ago and the pink truck is hard to miss

Founders Kimberly Avila and Bryan Nunn moved to the Valley they noticed a lack in food trucks when the idea to open Qweenie came into the picture.

"We were talking among ourselves and I said, ‘Would it be super crazy if we opened up our own hotdog stand but like different types of hot dogs?’" Avila said. "Bills were piling up and student loans and debt was piling up on top of us and we just decided to go for it actually."

They found a taco stand on Craigslist to get started

"[It was] super beat up, super run down,” Avila said. “Like a quarter of it worked and we just took the risk, we put all of our money into it and just kind of opened up from there."

These aren't your normal hot dogs

"We just joked about it for a while and then one day we tried some out and we put macaroni on top of one, and hot Cheetos with cheese because that's my favorite and then after our first bite we were saying this is super delicious, this is insane,” Avila said.

From there, they continued experimenting with different recipes. All of them come with smoked sausage and bacon in between a hot dog bun, you can even make it a meal complete with dessert.

"If I had to absolutely narrow it down it would be between our pizza hot dog, our taco hot dog of course, and our macaroni hot dog,” Avila said. “The taco dog is topped with taco meat, we use bistek, it comes with grilled onions on top, cabbage, cilantro, parmesan cheese and a spicy guacamole that's house made. And we use all locally sourced ingredients, fresh daily and all of that good stuff.”

They're mainly a dinner spot so they're open daily from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. or until they sell out, and they started serving breakfast tacos from 7 a.m. to -9 a.m.

Qweenie in Weslaco - They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.