Valley man who escaped from Huntsville prison back in custody

An inmate who was arrested for crimes committed in Cameron County was caught in Calallen after escaping custody in Huntsville.

According to a news release, 39-year-old Jesus Villarreal was taken back into custody on Sunday after it was determined he was missing from the Huntsville Unit the same day.

Villarreal is serving a 63-year sentenced for four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault out of Cameron County, according to the release. He also received an additional charge of possession of a deadly weapon.

He is now facing felony escape charges.