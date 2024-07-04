Valley Metro bus routes may be affected by weather

Valley Metro is now warning people some routes may be affected by the weather.

Those who depend on public transportation should be aware that cancellations are a possibility. It all depends on where and how Hurricane Beryl moves.

The wind is one factor, the second is flooding.

"Flash floods affect our service because we have low floor buses, so a little bit of water in some areas might stop that service," Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Director of Regional Transit Tom Logan said.

Services in Cameron and Willacy counties are more likely to be affected.