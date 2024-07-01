Valley officials inform residents of No Refusal weekend
Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the Rio Grande Valley will be under the No Refusal initiative.
That means if you are pulled over and suspected of being intoxicated, you will not be allowed to refuse a breathalyzer test.
All four district attorneys announced their No Refusal initiative on Monday.
Between 2017 and 2021, there were more than 1,400 people killed in crashes nationwide over the Fourth of July weekend. A bulk of those crashes involved drunk drivers.
"If you're going to go drink, okay," Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said. "It's a lot easier to get a ride home through those services, Uber, Lyft or a designated driver."
The No Refusal weekend kicks off on Wednesday, July 3 and ends Sunday.
