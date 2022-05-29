Valley police officers assists community in Uvalde

A group of volunteer Edinburg police officers are in Uvalde to assist in the aftermath of a deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

The group is still expecting orders when they arrive.

"We swore that our fundamental duty was to the service of mankind, not only to a certain group of people,” said Sgt. Carlos Romero. “So, there was a call for service. There was a call of duty. In Uvalde, the community reached out to us. And we said, ‘We'll go.’"

Edinburg officers, as well as those from McAllen San Juan, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and others, are offering support.

"Today it's the city of Uvalde,” said Edinburg Place 3 Councilmember Johnny Garcia. “Tomorrow it might be our city or another local city. And so we just have to show unity, that we're all grieving as a whole, as a state, as a country."

In a time of uncertainty and copycat threats, Edinburg police say their home city is secure.

"Our administrators are working with the schools here to make sure they're protected," Sgt. Romero said.