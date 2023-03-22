Valley provided with $13 million for flood prevention projects

Officials from the Texas General Land Office were in the Valley to provide a total of $13 million that will go toward multiple projects to prevent future flooding.

The funds from the 2019 disaster recovery funds were split between cities and entities based on community need.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 received $3 million for residents who’ve been through several floods.

The Texas General Land Office is encouraging residents to apply for damage reimbursement from the 2018 and 2019 floods that are available through the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs.

Applications are available online.

