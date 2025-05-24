Valley residents hopeful over FEMA assistance following March storms

FEMA assistance is coming to the Rio Grande Valley in response to the March floods.

President Donald Trump signed off on it on Friday. The disaster declaration covers all four Valley counties. There were lots of places that were hit hard by the March storm.

A neighborhood in San Benito, on Austin Street, was covered in water following the storms. The water was even getting into some people's homes, including the home of a family of nine.

That family says they are now filled with hope again now that federal assistance is coming to the Valley.

"We really need the help, we really need to get this going because we've been waiting, and we've been very patient," San Benito resident Maria Lopez said.

Lopez is once again feeling hopeful now that the Valley is once step closer to getting help from FEMA to rebuild their homes.

She and her family are still dealing with the damages left behind by the March floods.

"There's already gaps in my walls. I mean, I'm having rodents coming into my house because on the side, that my house shifted, the woods are coming apart," Lopez said.

About 18 inches of water reached into her home, damaging the bedrooms and bathrooms. Furniture and clothes needed to be thrown out, and some of their rooms are now blocked off.

"Mold is already starting to grow, as you can see," Lopez said.

While help was available for the family of nine to get their home gutted, Lopez said they decided against it because it meant they would need to find another place to live.

Now she, her husband, their children and grandchildren are trying to find ways to adjust with what they have.

"The [American] Red Cross had given me some hope, and they sent me an email that we weren't going to get the help, it was devastating and now again I have some hope again," Lopez said.

Hope for her, and others across the Valley.

FEMA announced funding will soon be available for those impacted by the storm.

One city that saw up to 15 inches of rain was Harlingen, and the mayor has invited the federal workers to her city.

"Hopefully we will have them set up here in Harlingen. That's my goal, is to make sure that we're able to roll this out quickly," Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda wants residents and businesses to start getting ready now so the process goes smoothly when FEMA arrives.

"Now people need to really get their, just get everything ready, they're going to have to show proof of ownership of the home, proof of damages," Sepulveda said.

Some of the help that will be available includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low interest loans. Business owners could also see some benefits.

It is not exactly clear where FEMA will be set up in the Valley or when they'll be coming, but officials say the Small Business Association could set up as soon as Wednesday for small loans.

People who received damages need to first file a claim with their insurance provider and apply for assistance online.

Watch the video above for the full story.