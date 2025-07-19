Valley residents impacted by March floods running out of time to apply for FEMA assistance

Rio Grande Valley residents impacted by the March floods only have three days left to apply for flood assistance through FEMA.

The deadline to apply is July 22. Residents can apply online, by phone or in person. There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers across the Valley.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.