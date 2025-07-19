Valley residents impacted by March floods running out of time to apply for FEMA assistance
Rio Grande Valley residents impacted by the March floods only have three days left to apply for flood assistance through FEMA.
The deadline to apply is July 22. Residents can apply online, by phone or in person. There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers across the Valley.
Cameron County
San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX
Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX
Hidalgo County
Pharr Development & Research Center
850 W. Dicker Rd
Pharr, TX
Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX
Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
