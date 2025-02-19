Valley residents join in prayer for the health of Pope Francis

The Vatican confirmed 88-year-old Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Prayers are being shared in the Rio Grande Valley and across the world.

"We have been praying for him, definitely, and we will continue praying for his recovery and health," Our Lady of Sorrows churchgoer Mary Gali said.

Valley residents are offering prayers and well wishes for Pope Francis, who was hospitalized after developing pneumonia in both of his lungs and a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection. He was admitted to the hospital last week.

"It's very, very alarming, it's hard, especially his age, he is already old," Gali said.

Church leaders are asking for prayer to restore the Pope's health and strength.

University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley Associate Professor of Medicine Dr. Jose Campos Maldonado says the pope's double lung pneumonia diagnosis is serious.

"Usually a lot of time, pneumonia will localize in a segment of the lung, but bilateral implies it's a more severe process," Maldonado said.

Prior to getting pneumonia, the Pope was suffering from bronchitis.

"When you get an acute bronchitis, or any type of bodily infection, then perhaps your respiratory track, in general, your system is not as efficient in defending and getting rid of other attacks," Maldonado said.

He adds a person's age can also affect their body's ability to ward off an infection.

"The older you are and more problems you have, the frailer you may be less likely to respond properly when you have any type of physiological, including an infection, in this case pneumonia," Maldonado said.

So as the Pope continues to battle the infection, hands will continue to join in prayer for the pontiff.