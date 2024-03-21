Valley's First Female Barber Builds 'Legacy' with Family

ELSA – A local barber went to barber college almost 50 years ago, becoming some say the first female barber in the Rio Grande Valley.

At the time, little did she realize, she was also building a legacy for her sons and grandsons.

Decades ago, in the era of the machismo, men were men and women did not cut men’s hair.

Minga Salinas Ocana says when she first started out customers didn’t trust her.

Flash forward to present day, some have been her customers for 40 years.

Her shop is Minga’s Barbershop in Elsa, but there are four Minga’s Legacy Barbershops around the Mid-Valley operated by her sons and grandsons and all named after her.

