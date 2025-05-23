Valley trucking company worried over language requirement for drivers

Truck drivers in the United States must now prove they can speak English in order to stay on the road.

It's part of a new executive order from President Donald Trump.

Racing Cargo owner, Agustin Ravelo, says they don't know exactly how law enforcement will ensure truck drivers are proficient in English. He says there's already a need for truck drivers, and pulling them off the road could hurt U.S. consumers.

A global shipping company has clients that speak many different languages, but it's the truck drivers they subcontract to drive in the U.S. that concerns Ravelo.

"If they cannot demonstrate that they could have a conversation with authorities, the possibilities are a fear for the industry," Ravelo said.

He believes if all drivers do not have a good grasp of the English-language, it could pump the brakes on goods we rely on every day.

"If they get pulled over by a state trooper or the police or whatever authorities there are, including [the Department of Transportation], if they cannot prove they have proficiency in the English-language, their visa might be retrieved," Ravelo said.

He says he relies on many truck drivers who use work visas to ship goods into the U.S. from Mexico.

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy officially enacted President Trump's executive order, restoring a federal directive that would have truck drivers be subject to roadside English proficiency tests.

But English requirements to drive commercial trucks is nothing new.

Federal law already requires truck drivers to read and speak English sufficiently to hold a conversation, understand traffic signs in English and respond to officials and make entries on reports and records.

Ravelo is looking to adjust with these changes.

"Get more programs on board so we could teach the drivers how to speak English correctly, at least proficiently enough for the authorities," Ravelo said.

Under the Obama Administration, truck drivers were issued a citation, instead of the new rule, under the Trump Administration, that will take them off the roads.