Valley TxDOT crews to assist in Beryl recovery efforts
Four crew members with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Pharr district are headed to Houston to help fix damage created by Beryl.
The crew took off on Wednesday morning, and will work on fixing traffic signals.
The crew is first traveling to a basecamp in Sugarland where they'll meet up with other crews from across the state.
“We are happy to help out the Houston district and the residents in the Houston area to try and restore some normalcy to their lives,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “We know that, had the storm come this way, they would be here helping us as well.”
TxDOT says the crew could stay in Houston for up to a week.
