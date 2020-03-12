Valley veterans give final salute to Vietnam fallen soldier

MISSION – A traveling memorial honoring Vietnam fallen soldiers is in the Rio Grande Valley. It’s on display at the Mission Events Center.

Opening day for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall started by honoring a local fallen serviceman, Pfc. Joel Corona. His remains were lost in the Vietnam jungles during the war.

Saul Corona, Joel’s twin brother, says the only thing on his mind is closure that his brother, after nearly 50 years, could finally be at peace – being laid to rest with his brothers in arms.

Residents, family members and veterans’ organizations, including a full VFW honor guard, all there to honor Pfc. Joel Corona at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

