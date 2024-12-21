Valley volunteers knitting clothing to those in need this winter

More than 1,100 clothing items made their way to families in need Thursday thanks to the people who made the items by hand.

As a volunteer at The Lamb’s Loom, Aylen Valladares said she has one goal when she picks up her knitting tools to create clothing that will be donated.

“To better the world,” Valladares said. “I love that they can be warm and they also know people who really care about them.”

Valladares and other Lamb’s Loom volunteers are making that happen one stitch at a time.

“Our phrase around here is we stitch it forward,” Lamb’s Loom co-founder Jeanie Rowell said.

Rowell said Lamb’s Loom started 16 years ago as a group of friends knitting and donating clothes.

Now they have a permanent location in McAllen where they collect donations and teach others how to knit.

All the items knitted are donated to over 25 different organizations, including Channel 5 News’ annual Tim's Coats Drive.

In 2024, Lamb’s Loom was able to donate over 5,558 items. This year, they are on track to donate over 5,000 items.

On Thursday, Rowell and her group of volunteers loaded bag after bag filled with more than 1,100 hand crafted items into the truck of Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith.

For over seven years, the group has been donating knitted items to Tim's Coats campaign.

“We can help people that are going through a harder time, and that they know that somebody took some time to make a gift for them,” Rowell said.

The items are made year round and were taken to The Salvation Army to help local families stay warm this winter.

“They are not alone in whatever their journey is, “Rowell said.

Those seeking to donate or volunteer at The Lamb’s Loom can find more information on their website.

Watch the video above for the full story.