Valley Without Water: An explainer on how the water levels are affecting cities and farms
The combined water storage of the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs that provide water to the entire Rio Grande Valley sits at about 23%.
The Rio Grande starts in the mountains of Colorado, where the river flows through El Paso, which is considered the Upper Rio Grande.
The rest of the river is considered the Lower Rio Grande, which is fueled by several small rivers from the U.S. and Mexico.
The problem is the flow of water is much lower than ever before.
Other Texas cities have more than one source of water, but the Rio Grande is important for the Valley because it’s the area’s only river.
Water experts say water from the Rio Grande make up more than 95% of the water used in the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video above for the full story.
