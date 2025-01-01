Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian

In their last game of the 2024 calendar year, the UTRGV Vaqueros put on quite the performance for their fans at the UTRGV fieldhouse.

The Vaqueros defense came to play in a big way. The vaqueros managed to hold Dallas Christian to just 20% shooting on the night.

That's all in route to doubling up their opponents on the scoreboard with the 88-44 win. Offensively, K.T. Raimey led the way with 20 points while DK Thorn added 17 in the victory.

"I was pleased with our performance overall," UTRGV men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell said after the win. "I thought we had some slow kind of moments in the first half that we kind of worked through and by the time that the half closed, I thought we were playing the right way. Sharing the basketball. Playing with our pace and playing with our intensity on the glass.... So, proud of our guys and just ready to turn the page and really dive into SLC play."

UTRGV will start back up conference play in the new year on January 4th in New Orleans.