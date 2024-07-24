x

Vehicle of interest identified in deadly Brownsville drive-by shooting

1 hour 51 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2024 Jul 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 8:44 PM July 24, 2024 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in heating up a cold case investigation.

Police continue to investigate the death of 22-year-old Adam Hunter, who they say died following a drive-by shooting outside his home on East 28th Street near Southmost Road on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

On Wednesday, Brownsville police identified a red or maroon colored mid 2000s Cadillac Sedan as a vehicle of interest that they say may be connected to the investigation. 

No arrests in the case have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Those with any information are urged to contact Brownsville Crimestoppers at 956-546-8477.

