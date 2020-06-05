Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV managers over US firm service end

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Venezuelan authorities have jailed three local managers of DirecTV because the U.S. firm company cut off its services to the South American country last month, citing U.S. sanctions against the socialist government. One of the three employese told reporters Friday before surrendering to authorities that he is innocent of any crimes. Carlos Villamizar says he was a victim along with hundreds of fellow employees who lost their jobs. The Dallas-based parent company AT&T abruptly ditched its popular satellite TV service in Venezuela on May 19. It cited U.S. sanctions that prohibited DirecTV from broadcasting channels required by President Nicolás Maduro's government.

