Veterans Affairs program to help Valley veterans get housing

Veterans Affairs officials say they are offering help for veterans in the Rio Grande Valley through a program called Supportive Services.

The VA wants to help veterans pay for housing as well as get veterans off the streets.

The program works in two parts, the first is homelessness prevention. The VA will help pay for rent, utilities and even childcare.

The second is rapid rehousing.

"Which entails a veteran who is literally homeless on the streets, we can take them off the street so that he doesn't have to spend another day on the streets and put him in a housing, an apartment, that is rent reasonable," Veterans Affair Program Director Ricardo Pena said. "And be able to also work with them to find suitable work."

These resources are already available for Valley veterans who qualify.

