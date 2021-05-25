Victim in Cameron Park homicide identified

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza released new information on an ongoing homicide investigation in Brownsville.

Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo was identified as the man whose body was found by deputies responding to a welfare check in Cameron Park Friday night.

Read Also: Sheriff: Body found in Cameron Park, homicide investigation underway

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551; the investigation is ongoing.