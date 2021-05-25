Victim in Cameron Park homicide identified
Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza released new information on an ongoing homicide investigation in Brownsville.
Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo was identified as the man whose body was found by deputies responding to a welfare check in Cameron Park Friday night.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551; the investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: Genaro Urbano Gómez Castillo has been identified as the victim of the murder on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Cameron Park. Next of kin have been notified. Anyone with information contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bk20dXGXtw— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 24, 2021
