Victim in deadly weekend crash in Harlingen identified
A 17-year-old teen was identified as the victim in a deadly Saturday crash in Harlingen.
Carlos Delgado Jr. was a passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the crash that happened at the intersection of Loop 499 and Harrison Avenue, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
RELATED: Harlingen police investigating fatal crash
According to police, one other person was taken to the hospital, but police have not released any more details.
The Harlingen Police Department continues to investigate the crash and is asking witnesses to call them at 956-216-5940.
More News
News Video
-
Arraignment delayed for teen accused in February stabbing
-
Victim in deadly weekend crash in Harlingen identified
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 5, 2022
-
South Texas Health System offering reduced mammogram prices as part of 'Cinco...
-
Conjunto music motivating Edinburg elementary students in after-school program