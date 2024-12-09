Victim in deadly wrong-way expressway crash in Pharr identified

The victim of a fatal wrong-way crash on the expressway in Pharr was identified as a 24-year-old man from Edinburg.

Yeime Guzman was identified as the driver of a vehicle driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of the 1900 block of West Interstate Highway 2 Sunday at around 5:45 a.m. when the crash happened, according to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: One dead in wrong-way expressway crash in Pharr

Guzman’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at the scene, hospitalizing the driver of the second vehicle.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the second vehicle involved continues to receive treatment for his injuries at a local hospital, Pharr police said. His condition has yet to be disclosed.

An autopsy and toxicology report have been ordered and will indicate whether alcohol played a factor in the crash, police added.