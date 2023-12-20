Victim in Edinburg three-vehicle accident identified

The Edinburg Police Department has identified the woman who died in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

Maria Emelda Fonseca, 48, of San Juan, died from serious injuries sustained in the crash. The accident happened on the 4900 block of south Business 281 at around 8 a.m.

Responding officers promptly provided vital first aid to all occupants. Fonseca was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, where she was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.