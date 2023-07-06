Victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Edinburg identified
The victim in the deadly auto-pedestrian accident near Edinburg has been identified as 50-year-old Gerardo Ulloa.
Ulloa was struck by a vehicle on FM 907 and Wisconsin Road on Sunday, July 2. and had succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.
The driver, identified as 40-year-old Juan Antonio Perez, failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene, according to the release.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety managed to locate the suspect vehicle, a silver GMC Sierra, at the intersection of Canton Road and FM 907. The truck had front left damage and blood on the driver's side, according to the news release.
Further investigation confirmed the truck was the vehicle that struck Ulloa and Perez showed signs of intoxication after failing a series of sobriety tests, according to the news release.
Perez was arrested and transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.
