VIDEO: McAllen ISD student hit by school bus

A 9-year-old student with the McAllen Independent School District was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a district school bus, spokesman Mark May said.

The student from Victor Fields Elementary School was hit by the bus while riding a bicycle at around 3:55 p.m. at the 1300 block of S. 17th 1/2 St., May said.

The student was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the McAllen Police Department said in a news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

