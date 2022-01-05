x

Visitations temporarily suspended at Cameron County Detention Center

2 hours 31 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 1:39 PM January 05, 2022 in News - Local

In-person visitations at the Cameron County Detention Center have been temporarily suspended, Sheriff Eric Garza said Wednesday.

The suspension will continue for 30 days and attorney visitations will remain open, Garza added.

A total of 26 inmates and 12 staff members at the detention center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report Garza tweeted out. 

A total of 1,115 inmates are currently isolated.

The Starr County and Hidalgo County sheriff's offices have also announced they are temporarily suspending visitations. 

