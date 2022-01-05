Visitations temporarily suspended at Cameron County Detention Center

In-person visitations at the Cameron County Detention Center have been temporarily suspended, Sheriff Eric Garza said Wednesday.

The suspension will continue for 30 days and attorney visitations will remain open, Garza added.

The CCSO has received approval from the TCJS to temporarily cease in-person visitations at all Cameron County Detention Centers



The suspension will take effect Wednesday, January 5, 2022, & will continue for thirty days. Attorney visitations will remain open. pic.twitter.com/fxPhbAUgDJ — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) January 5, 2022

A total of 26 inmates and 12 staff members at the detention center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report Garza tweeted out.

A total of 1,115 inmates are currently isolated.

The Starr County and Hidalgo County sheriff's offices have also announced they are temporarily suspending visitations.