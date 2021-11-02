x

Voters head to the polls for Election Day

1 hour 53 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, November 02 2021 Nov 2, 2021 November 02, 2021 9:18 AM November 02, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

Election Day is finally here, and it's time to head to the polls. 

There are a number of local elections happening Valley wide. And if you didn't get a chance to cast your ballot during early voting, today's the last day to do so.

While this is a statewide constitutional amendment election, there are also some local elections going on across the Valley - including two big races for mayoral seats in Edcouch and Edinburg.

A list of resources such as sample ballots and voting locations is available on our Elections page.

RELATED: Edcouch sees two candidates in mayoral race
3 Edinburg mayoral candidates debate in virtual forum

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days