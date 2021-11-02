Voters head to the polls for Election Day

Election Day is finally here, and it's time to head to the polls.

There are a number of local elections happening Valley wide. And if you didn't get a chance to cast your ballot during early voting, today's the last day to do so.

While this is a statewide constitutional amendment election, there are also some local elections going on across the Valley - including two big races for mayoral seats in Edcouch and Edinburg.

A list of resources such as sample ballots and voting locations is available on our Elections page.

