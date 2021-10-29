Edcouch sees two candidates in mayoral race

With early voting wrapping up Friday and Election Day set for next week, the city of Edcouch will decide whether to keep their current mayor or go in a different direction.

Incumbent Virginio Gonzalez touts the city's new community center and pool and the fact that almost all the streets in the city have been repaved as part of his campaign.

“We believe we’ve been doing our job,” Mayor Gonzalez said. “We want to honor past administrations and continue what they started. I know they've had success, and our team has had success too."

His opponent, Rina Castillo, argues that those accomplishments are not enough.

"Why are we still at a stand-still,” Castillo said. "How is the city going to grow by remodeling the pool. Pumping in $1 million to add a slide and used turf is not enough for this community."

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

