Early Voting for school, city elections in the Valley begin

Residents in the Rio Grande Valley can begin casting their ballots on Monday for Early Voting.

Some of the races include several school bond elections that can affect property taxes and also changes to some city charters; some cities are even electing new mayors.

With a Presidential election just around the corner, it can be easy to forget about the local elections, but officials say they're just as important.

"It's going to affect your pockets. All those small taxes that are just a few cents on the dollar, you know it's going to affect you," Starr County Elections Administrator Armandina Martinez said.

In this election, several school districts are holding tax elections, while some cities are asking to change city rules.

Races like these can take more research.

Martinez says Early Voting makes the process easier.

"I encourage Early Voting, so that you miss the crowds. It gets so crowded on Election Day, and it's just more convenient," Martinez said.

Those not registered to vote can do so online or at their county's elections office.

It may be too late to vote in the May 4 election, but Martinez says it's worth getting ahead for November.

Early Voting runs until Tuesday, April 30 and Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

For a full list of polling locations, hours, and sample ballots click here.