Walsh takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (18-33, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.40 ERA) Los Angeles: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jared Walsh is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play Texas.

The Angels are 17-20 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 75 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with 16, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Rangers are 12-21 against the rest of their division. Texas' team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .340.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 42 RBIs and is batting .294.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

