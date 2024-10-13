WATCH: Chopstick arms catch Starship booster as part of fifth Boca Chica launch

KRGV photo

Channel 5 News is bringing you coverage of SpaceX’s fifth test launch of the Starship Super Heavy vehicle.

SpaceX received federal approval for the launch on Saturday.

As part of the launch, SpaceX aimed to launch the Starship vehicle and Super Heavy booster into space.

SpaceX also aimed to return the Super Heavy booster to the launch site, and catch it with the “chopsticks” arms at the launch tower, which it successfully did.

READ MORE: SpaceX prepping for upcoming Boca Chica launch with ‘chopstick’ landing

The rocket’s return was accompanied by a sonic boom that the company previously advised would happen.

Channel 5 News viewers reported feeling and hearing the boom from as far as Palmview in Hidalgo County.

SpaceX reported that Starship splashed down in the Indian Ocean at around 8:32 a.m. Sunday.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting fifth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/FhCGznq9RO — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2024

You can watch coverage of the launch in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.