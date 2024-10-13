x

WATCH: Chopstick arms catch Starship booster as part of fifth Boca Chica launch

WATCH: Chopstick arms catch Starship booster as part of fifth Boca Chica launch
5 hours 34 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, October 13 2024 Oct 13, 2024 October 13, 2024 6:36 AM October 13, 2024 in News - Local
KRGV photo

Channel 5 News is bringing you coverage of SpaceX’s fifth test launch of the Starship Super Heavy vehicle.

SpaceX received federal approval for the launch on Saturday.

As part of the launch, SpaceX aimed to launch the Starship vehicle and Super Heavy booster into space. 

SpaceX also aimed to return the Super Heavy booster to the launch site, and catch it with the “chopsticks” arms at the launch tower, which it successfully did.

READ MORE: SpaceX prepping for upcoming Boca Chica launch with ‘chopstick’ landing

The rocket’s return was accompanied by a sonic boom that the company previously advised would happen.

Channel 5 News viewers reported feeling and hearing the boom from as far as Palmview in Hidalgo County. 

SpaceX reported that Starship splashed down in the Indian Ocean at around 8:32 a.m. Sunday. 

You can watch coverage of the launch in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days