Watch Gov. Greg Abbott detail plans to reopen Texas economy during coronavirus pandemic

After announcing an initial easing of restrictions on Texas businesses earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott will explain what's next in store for the economy during a Monday news conference at the state Capitol. Retailers began to-go operations Friday to limit customers' exposure to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Last week, Abbott said in a series of media interviews that he would detail his plan to reopen a wide range of Texas businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and retail outlets.

"We're gonna be making an announcement opening so many different types of businesses, where you're gonna be able to go to a hair salon, you're gonna be able to go to any type of retail establishment you want to go to, different things like that, with a structure in place that will ensure that we slow the spread of the coronavirus," Abbott told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty, adding that businesses won't be "fully opened, but ... will be opened in strategic ways, in ways that are approved by doctors to make sure we contain the coronavirus."

In a second radio interview, Abbott said the announcement will come "either this Friday or next Monday," with the reopenings going into effect a week after the announcement. Business have said they need that weeklong period to "ramp up" again, according to the governor.

"This is gonna be happening in the first couple of days in May where you’re gonna be able to go back and go dining under safe standards, you’re gonna be able to get a haircut … but we’re gonna make sure there’ll be safe standards in place so that you will be able to do that without spreading the coronavirus," Abbott said.

Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of the widespread business closures and statewide stay-at-home order even though the economy is taking a catastrophic hit, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

The latest figures from Texas health officials show more than 23,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday. More than 600 Texans have died after becoming infected.

Watch Monday's announcement live starting at 2:30 p.m. Central time, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.

