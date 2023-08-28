WATCH: La Joya ISD state intervention hearing

The La Joya Independent School District and the Texas Education Agency will meet Monday morning in a state hearing to decide if the TEA will replace the school board with a board of managers.

The hearing will be livestreamed in the video below. The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The possible intervention stems from a year-long investigation into La Joya ISD due to years of allegations of school board members and employees engaging in fraud and breaking conflict of interest laws.

La Joya ISD is appealing the recommendation in the hearing.

The hearing arrives after the TEA began accepting applications for the proposed board of managers last month.

Despite the recommended intervention, the La Joya ISD Board of Trustees recently named a sole finalist for the superintendent position.