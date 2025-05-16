Brownsville ISD teacher arraigned, issued protective order

Rivera Early College High School's Julio Ricardo Trujillo was arraigned on Friday on a charge of an improper relationship with a student.

His bond was set at $150,000. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Trujillo was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

During Trujillo's arraignment, a list of conditions were given as part of his bond.

Those conditions include, he must wear an electronic monitoring device and abide by a curfew that requires him to be at his residence from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Trujillo also cannot be arrested while on bond, he must surrender his passport and his travel is limited to Cameron County. He must also not make contact with the victim or their family and must stay 200 feet away from schools or where children congregate.

Also, as part of Trujillo's bond conditions, he must comply with a protective order for the victim. The order goes into immediate effect and last 91 days. Under the protective order, Trujillo is prohibited from going within 200 feet of the victim, Rivera Early College High School or any other school. He also cannot commit family violence, assault, stalk or threaten the victim and cannot possess firearms.

As of last week, Trujillo was listed as the head girls basketball coach on the school's athletic website, but is no longer listed. He was still listed as a criminal justice system teacher with the CTE department at the school.