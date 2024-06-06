WATCH LIVE: Channel 5 News coverage of fourth Starship launch

Photo credit: SpaceX on X

Channel 5 News is bringing you team coverage of the fourth Starship launch.

SpaceX will be launching Starship from their Boca Chica location on Thursday, June 6, during a two-hour launch window that starts at 7 a.m.

The fourth Starship flight test aims to execute a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieve a controlled entry of Starship, according to a news release.

Channel 5 News’ Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith and Sergio Puente will lead our overall coverage of the launch.

The launch will be broadcast on air, and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can’t see the video? Click here.