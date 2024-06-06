WATCH LIVE: Channel 5 News coverage of fourth Starship launch
Channel 5 News is bringing you team coverage of the fourth Starship launch.
SpaceX will be launching Starship from their Boca Chica location on Thursday, June 6, during a two-hour launch window that starts at 7 a.m.
The fourth Starship flight test aims to execute a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieve a controlled entry of Starship, according to a news release.
Channel 5 News’ Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith and Sergio Puente will lead our overall coverage of the launch.
The launch will be broadcast on air, and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, June 6, 2024: Hot, stray storm, temps in the 100s
-
Lawsuit filed against suspected drunk driver in deadly causeway crash
-
Environmental group announces plans to sue SpaceX over upcoming launch
-
Isla Blanca Park braces for crowds ahead of fourth Starship launch
-
Pharr partners with local businesses to prepare for hurricane season
Sports Video
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship