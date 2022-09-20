WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to deliver remarks at DHR Health Level 1 Trauma Center in Edinburg

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a dedication ceremony for the Dr. Kenneth Mattox Trauma Unit at DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.