WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to deliver remarks at DHR Health Level 1 Trauma Center in Edinburg
Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a dedication ceremony for the Dr. Kenneth Mattox Trauma Unit at DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center on Tuesday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
