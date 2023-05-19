WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott visiting Brownsville to discuss border security efforts
Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a Friday press conference in Brownsville to provide an update on the state’s border security efforts, according to a news release.
Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Brigadier Gen. Matthew Barker, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.
The press conference is set to begin at noon and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
