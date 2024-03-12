WATCH LIVE: House Democrats urge Congress to work together on border security
The Democrats for Border Security Task Force speak during a press conference, urging Congress to work together on bipartisan border security solutions.
The task force is a group of 26 House Democrats led by Representative Henry Cuellar.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Tips when filing your taxes
-
Made in the 956: History of Rock n Roll mural unveiled in...
-
Primera police: Suspect wanted for questioning in criminal case involving a child
-
Candlelight memorial honors victims in deadly La Grulla helicopter crash
-
Valley non-profit looking for volunteers to help immigrant children in court